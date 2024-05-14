Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $16.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $389.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

