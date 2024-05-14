Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$182.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$120.73. 8,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,997. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.48.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

