Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 221.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 288,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

