Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$157.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$136.00.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of RY opened at C$142.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$143.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

