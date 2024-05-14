Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.99. 309,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,820. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $74.93 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

