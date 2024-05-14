RTX Co. (RTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

RTX has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSE:RTX opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

