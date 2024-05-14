Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 36,058 shares.The stock last traded at $63.79 and had previously closed at $64.76.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $922.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
