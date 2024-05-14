Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 794,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

