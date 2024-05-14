Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

