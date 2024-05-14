Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

