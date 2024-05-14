Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.
Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group
In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safety Insurance Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.