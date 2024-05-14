Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

