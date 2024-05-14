Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,585,107 shares of company stock valued at $56,305,272. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

