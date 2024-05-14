SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
