Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.