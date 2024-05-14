Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Purchases A$166,500.00 in Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$166,500.00 ($110,264.90).
Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Peter Cook purchased 350,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$399,350.00 ($264,470.20).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
Santana Minerals Company Profile
