Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFS

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE BFS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,658. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $877.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.