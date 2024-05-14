Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.69. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.