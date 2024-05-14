Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savaria
Savaria Trading Up 0.2 %
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.