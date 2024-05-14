Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Theory Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 574,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

