Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.06. 119,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,589. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

