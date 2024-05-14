Scotiabank Downgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIXT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.4 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.