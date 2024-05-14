SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 272790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.65).

SDI Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SDI Group news, insider Stephen Brown acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,484.30). Company insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

