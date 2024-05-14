SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40), RTT News reports. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Down 0.7 %

SE opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.58 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.