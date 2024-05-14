SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,891,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 6,573,129 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $64.46.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

