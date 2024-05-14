Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Saturday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE HP opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 71.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

