Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

