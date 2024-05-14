Seele-N 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $231.61 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $476,757.73 and approximately $231.61 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,998.05 or 1.00024588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

