Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $105.17 Average PT from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

