Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 78764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of C$106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

