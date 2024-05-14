Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

SVC opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.17. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 417,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 329,690 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 307,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

