SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Down 2.5%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 156,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 693,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of research firms have commented on SFL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SFL Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 498,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 10.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SFL by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,675 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

