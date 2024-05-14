Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 225,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,861 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

