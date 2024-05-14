Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,010. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

