Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Shell has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

