Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 85,916 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,752. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,108,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.