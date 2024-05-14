Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Shimmick Price Performance
NASDAQ SHIM opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shimmick will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
