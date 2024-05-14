Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SHIM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Research analysts predict that Shimmick will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the 1st quarter worth about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

