Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON SENX remained flat at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 309,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.66. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

