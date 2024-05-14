Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Grows By 48.7%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$31.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.42.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
