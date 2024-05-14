Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 22.1%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 212,300 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of ADTX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

