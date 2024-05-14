Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 56.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

