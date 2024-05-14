Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Grows By 27.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

