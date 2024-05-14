Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Rises By 55.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ALZN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,453. The company has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.12. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

