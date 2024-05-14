Short Interest in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Drops By 16.7%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $95.30. 76,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,312. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

