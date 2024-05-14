Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Increases By 45.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the April 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Annexon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

