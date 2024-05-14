Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Grows By 16.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 1,220,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLS

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.