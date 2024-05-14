Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expands By 52.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 146,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,632. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

