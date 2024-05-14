Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Decreases By 18.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 102.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,608. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

