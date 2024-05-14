Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Grows By 18.8%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

bleuacacia Price Performance

bleuacacia stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.02. bleuacacia has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.