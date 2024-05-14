Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Rises By 63.8%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 1.6 %

BNRE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $44.68.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.