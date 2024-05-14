Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 19.0%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.2 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
COCSF remained flat at $9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
